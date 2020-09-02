Sections
Home / Cities / SAD slams govt for removing price cap on buprenorphine tablets

SAD slams govt for removing price cap on buprenorphine tablets

The party also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to reverse this order and call for an explanation from health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the matter

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday slammed the Congress government for doing away with the price cap on de-addiction medicine buprenorphine, stating that it would encourage corruption and would deal a serious blow to the de-addiction campaign in the state.

The party also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to reverse this order and call for an explanation from health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the health department has taken this decision after a senior IAS officer of the department who had blown the lid off the earlier buprenorphine tablet scam was shunted out,” former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon said in a statement.

He said the former health secretary had detected the alleged illegal diversion of about five crore tablets of buprenorphine worth Rs 200 crore by unauthorised persons outside the system.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Sep 02, 2020 00:06 IST
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 02, 2020 01:10 IST
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
Sep 02, 2020 01:37 IST
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Sep 02, 2020 02:07 IST

latest news

Onam 2020: Rangoli gets clicks online, neighbours get invite for feasts
Sep 02, 2020 02:43 IST
Private trains to start trips in 2023-24 fiscal
Sep 02, 2020 02:22 IST
Andhra introduces software solution to send real-time updates of Covid-19 patients to kin
Sep 02, 2020 02:01 IST
CM’s objection to departmental inquiry inappropriate: Bir Devinder
Sep 02, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.