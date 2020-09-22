SAD to hold 3-hour chakka jam on September 25, lead kisan march from three Takhts on October 1

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced a three-hour chakka jam (road blockade) across Punjab on September 25 to protest the farm bills and a simultaneous kisan (farmer) march from three Sikh religious Takhts to Mohali on October 1 to hand over a memorandum for President Ram Nath Kovind to the state governor.

This was decided at a meeting of the SAD core committee presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday night. It was also decided that Sukhbir would visit various parts of the state to interact with the party cadre from September 26 to 29, according to party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema.

The core committee also decided to contact all like-minded regional parties across the country to evolve a joint strategy to forge a united fight to get the “anti-farmer bills” revoked.

Cheema said that party leaders and workers have been asked to undertake the ‘chakka jam’ from 11am to 2pm in all constituencies in league with farmers, farm labourers and commission agents but asked not to come in the way of emergency services.

He said the farmer march will be held from Akal Takht, Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Keshgarh Sahib.

Sukhbir would lead the march from Damdama Sahib, while former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would lead the march from Akal Takht Sahib, and Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema would lead the marches from Keshgarh Sahib.

Other senior party leaders would also participate in the march. He said the march would culminate at Dussehra Ground in Mohali, following which a delegation of senior party leaders would hand over a memorandum to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore for the President.