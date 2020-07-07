Sections
SAD workers protest over fuel price hike, cancellation of blue cards in Ludhiana

SAD workers protest over fuel price hike, cancellation of blue cards in Ludhiana

Party workers booked for violating social distancing norms during protest

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers staged a protest against the cancellation of blue cards and hike in fuel prices near Mini Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The protest was staged on the call of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The workers formed a human chain to register their protest and raised slogans against the Congress government and submitted a memorandum to Ludhiana deputy commissioner.

Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that the Congress government has imposed various taxes on petrol and diesel and demanded that both the Centre and the Punjab government should reduce fuel prices.



The government has cancelled blue cards of people below poverty line and there is a massive bungling in the distribution of ration, said Grewal.

SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that being the opposition party they will raise the issues concerning the public and force the government to cut taxes on fuel.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that they will continue their agitation against the state government till they withdraw the hike in fuel prices.

Police have booked SAD leaders and workers for violating social distancing norms during their protest on Tuesday. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said that the party workers did not seek permission for holding agitation from the police, following which an FIR was registered against the protesters.

