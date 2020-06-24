Safety first: No treks to forts this year amid Covid-19 pandemic

PUNE After the ban of tourists at monsoon destinations like dams and waterfalls, now an order has been issued restricting people from visiting forts across the state.

According to the order issued by Rajendra Jadhav, Bhor sub-divisional officer, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the common public will be banned from visiting forts like Torna and Rajgad, among others, this year.

Earlier this month, Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, had issued an order banning entry to all tourist places frequented by people during monsoon season, in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every year many accidents take place at the forts during monsoon. This year keeping in mind the Covid-19 crisis we don’t want to risk the lives of people so we have decided to restrict movement at these places,” said Jadhav.

According to officials in Velhe taluka there are two Covid-19 active cases and 34 cases , while in Bhor, there are two active cases and 17 cases.

Velhe and Bhor talukas receive incessant rains due to which many tourists visit Panseth, Warasgaon, Bhatghar and Niradevghar dams. Along with dams, forts like Torna, Rajgad, Rayri, Rohideshwar see a huge footfall.

Regions of Bhor and Velhe taluka also have famous waterfalls like Madhe ghat, Dhanepacha, Baneshwar waterfalls and Dhyansehwar temple which is a major attraction during the weekend.

Vinayak Devdhar, assistant police inspector, Sahayak Police Nirakshak of Velhe police station, Thane, said, “We will have strict police bandobast at all these places. Those who try to flout the rules will be penalised. It is our request to the public to support us.”

On Wednesday, district collector Ram visited the Bhor district. He said, “Administrators, health officials and police are doing a great job by keeping people’s safety as a priority. Due to their efforts, we have managed to keep the cases in control. People should support us in keeping them safe.”