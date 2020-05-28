Sale of spurious rice seed: Vigilance probe begins against Brar Seed Store in Ludhiana

Sections
SSP Rupinderjit Singh said the seed of PR 128 and 129 varieties of paddy can only be sold by PAU and no private seed store can sell it.

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started a probe against the Brar Seed Store, located opposite gate number 1 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here, in connection with the alleged sale of spurious seed of PR 128 and 129 varieties of paddy.

The decision was taken after SSP, VB, Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, held a meeting with chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rupinder Singh deputed his department officials to investigate the matter thoroughly. He said the seed of these paddy varieties can only be sold by PAU and no private seed store can sell it.

A number of farmer organisations had been complaining that owners of the Store were selling spurious seed of rice to farmers and, that too, at high rates.



A farmer had also submitted a written complaint in this regard to the deputy commissioner stating that he was sold PR 128 seed at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 70 per kg sold by PAU.

Rupinder Singh also appealed to farmers not burn wheat straw as it leads to asthma problem among people. He said strict action would be taken against any person burning wheat straw.

