Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Salem Tabri suicide: Kin protest against police ‘inaction’

Salem Tabri suicide: Kin protest against police ‘inaction’

The family members and relatives of a 36-year-old arhtiya, who had committed suicide last month, staged a dharna outside Salem Tabri police station on Wednesday, blaming the...

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 02:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Relatives of the arthiya sitting outside Salem Tabri police station on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The family members and relatives of a 36-year-old arhtiya, who had committed suicide last month, staged a dharna outside Salem Tabri police station on Wednesday, blaming the cops for not arresting the accused named in the suicide note left by him.

The arhtiya, a resident of Laxmi Puri in Salem Tabri, had ended his life on December 24 and accused two of his colleagues of driving him to take the extreme step.

Following his death, the two persons named in the note — Vikram and Kushal Kumar — were booked for abetting his suicide.

The arhtiya’s wife said it has been more than 10 days since the incident, but none of the accused was arrested.



She claimed that she, along with her minor son and daughter, was ‘forced’ to make multiple rounds of the police station.

The victim’s brother-in-law alleged that the police were neither arresting the accused mentioned in the FIR nor naming other persons, who were “harassing” the arhtiya in the case.

Meanwhile, Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Gopal Krishan said regular raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

Later in the day, police officials managed to pacify the agitating relatives of the arhtiya and assured that the accused will soon be arrested, following which the dharna was lifted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol LIVE: Biden tells Trump to ‘demand an end to this siege’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
274% excess rain in January first week
by Jayashree Nandi
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

One person shot inside US Capitol after Trump supporters storm building
by Yashwant Raj
Centre rushes teams to Kerala, Haryana affected by Avian influenza as precautionary measure
by Rhythma Kaul
Ludhiana dyeing industry bears the brunt of rise in raw material rates
by HT Correspondent
US Capitol LIVE: Biden tells Trump to ‘demand an end to this siege’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.