Salem Tabri suicide: Kin protest against police ‘inaction’

The family members and relatives of a 36-year-old arhtiya, who had committed suicide last month, staged a dharna outside Salem Tabri police station on Wednesday, blaming the cops for not arresting the accused named in the suicide note left by him.

The arhtiya, a resident of Laxmi Puri in Salem Tabri, had ended his life on December 24 and accused two of his colleagues of driving him to take the extreme step.

Following his death, the two persons named in the note — Vikram and Kushal Kumar — were booked for abetting his suicide.

The arhtiya’s wife said it has been more than 10 days since the incident, but none of the accused was arrested.

She claimed that she, along with her minor son and daughter, was ‘forced’ to make multiple rounds of the police station.

The victim’s brother-in-law alleged that the police were neither arresting the accused mentioned in the FIR nor naming other persons, who were “harassing” the arhtiya in the case.

Meanwhile, Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Gopal Krishan said regular raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

Later in the day, police officials managed to pacify the agitating relatives of the arhtiya and assured that the accused will soon be arrested, following which the dharna was lifted.