Samajwadi Party members protest against bad roads, burn effigy in Ludhiana

Members of the Samajwadi Party protesting against the state government and the municipal corporation at Giaspura chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The members of the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government and the municipal corporation (MC) over their failure in constructing three main roads leading to Giaspura area.

The protesters burned an effigy and said that the roads, including PSPCL office road, Oswal road and a road at the backside of Avon Cycles, were in a pathetic condition for years, even after several inauguration ceremonies had been organised to commence construction work.

Deep potholes lead to accidents every day and water-logging during the rainy season added to the woes of the commuters, they said.

District general secretary of Samajwadi Party, RK Yadav, said, “The roads leading to Giaspura have been in a bad shape for a long time now. Large number of residents move on these roads on a regular basis including the factory labourers, who live in the Giaspira area. Several complaints have been given in the past as accidents also take place due to potholes and water logging. But the authorities are not paying heed to the problem.

“Whenever the issue is raised, the civic body deputes two-three labourers at the site, but the roads remain the same. A complaint has also been forwarded to the chief minister’s office, also marked to the secretary of the local bodies department. We demand that the roads be constructed at the earliest for bringing relief to commuters and residents of the area,” said Yadav.

Despite several attempts to reach him, the MC superintending engineer (bridges and roads department), Rahul Gagneja, was not available for comments.

Councillor Jaspal Singh said, “Sewer lines are being installed at the PSPCL office road and the construction is underway. The contract of the Oswal road was awarded but work has not commenced yet due to which the company has been blacklisted, and work has been issued to another contractor. It will begin in a week or so. Further directions have already been issued to repair the road behind Avon Cycles and tenders are being floated for recarpeting it.”