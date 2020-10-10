Sections
Same man behind two Ludhiana robberies: Police

Accused was captured in the CCTV footage while stealing a sports bike from a realtor’s office on Friday.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Probing into the Friday afternoon robbery of a Yamaha sports bike from a realtor’s office on Jassiyan Road, police have found that one of the two robbers was also involved in the October 5 robbery bid at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk.

While police have not revealed the accused’s name, they have been conducting raids for his arrest.

“The robber was identified through the CCTV footage at the realtor’s office where he and his accomplice took away a Yamaha YZF R15 at gunpoint,” said inspector Krishan Gopal, SHO, Salem Tabri police station.

He said several teams had been formed for the arrest of the accused, who, along with two accomplices, had also attempted an armed robbery at a money exchanger’s shop near Dharampura Chowk.

The trader had managed to foil the robbery and had a narrow escape when one of the accused opened fire at him while fleeing. The bullet had missed the target and hit the counter.

