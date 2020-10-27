Samrala govt school shuts for a week after lecturer tests +ve

School principal Davinder Singh said the teacher was also a class in-charge so he had lots of paperwork to do. He had come in contact with some students who had come to him for registration and document-related tasks. (HT PHOTO)

Government Senior Secondary School (for boys), Samrala, has been closed for a week after a lecturer tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The lecturer has been sent into home isolation and the health department has started the procedure to trace all people who came in contact with him recently.

The lecturer, along with 44 other faculty members of the school, had undergone Covid-19 tests last Friday. After he tested positive, all faculty members have been asked to go for a re-examination. At least 60 senior class students had been coming to the school since it reopened earlier this month, as part of the fifth phase of the unlocking process.

Samrala civil hospital’s senior medical officer (SMO) Taranjot Singh said as the students are minors, the health department would need their parents’ consent to take their samples for testing. He said that if any student has developed flu-like symptoms, they can get their test done from the health development.

158 students appear in examination

When the report of the lecturer testing positive for Covid-19 came on Tuesday, as many as 158 students of open school were taking their English exam at the school. Though these students were allowed to stay back till they completed the exam, 60 other students who had come to attend classes were sent home immediately. The principal said there was no other option but to let the students finish their exam. The school has, however, requested the education department to shift the students to some other school for Thursday’s paper.

2 dead, 50 more infected

As many as 50 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in the district on Tuesday. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana is now 831. A total of 20,096 positive cases have been reported till now, of which 19,026 have recovered. A total of 2, 119 samples have been taken for testing.