Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Samrala teacher’s infection report leaves parents jittery

Samrala teacher’s infection report leaves parents jittery

At the Multipurpose school, which opened on Wednesday, only 80 students turned up even as 280 parents gave consent earlier.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Students undergoing thermal screening outside Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, on Shingar Cinema Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

As many as 80 students showed up at Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, as it re-opened on Wednesday, after hiatus of seven months.

As per sources, more than 280 parents had given written consent to send their wards to the school. But after a teacher of a government school in Samrala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, many students stayed at home as parents were not ready to send their children to school.

Around 60 students of Classes 11 and 12 who have opted for the humanities and science stream attended school in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. The staff was deputed to conduct the thermal screening of students at the entry point. The school followed Covid guidelines and SOPs issued by the government.

While in the afternoon shift, only 20 students of Classes 9, 10, as well as, those who have opted for vocational and commerce stream attended the school from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.



School principal, Navdeep Romana said, “We took all the safety measures and asked students and staff to sanitise their hands frequently. Students were asked not to remove masks and maintain social distancing at all times.”

After the 90 personnel of three companies of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) vacated the 15 rooms of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose last week, the authorities conducted a sanitisation drive at the premises and reopened after taking consent from parents.

Other government schools in the district reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on October 19 after receiving orders from the state education department.

Prince Singh, a Class 11 student, said, “I was attending online classes for the last five months and on Wednesday I got the chance to attend classes in person. Teachers cleared the doubts of students and all the precautions were put in place in the school.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
PDP, Panthers Party stage protests against new land laws
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Six cases of cheating reported in Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Himachal’s buyback policy for plastic yields positive result
Oct 29, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.