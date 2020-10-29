Samrala teacher’s infection report leaves parents jittery

As many as 80 students showed up at Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, as it re-opened on Wednesday, after hiatus of seven months.

As per sources, more than 280 parents had given written consent to send their wards to the school. But after a teacher of a government school in Samrala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, many students stayed at home as parents were not ready to send their children to school.

Around 60 students of Classes 11 and 12 who have opted for the humanities and science stream attended school in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. The staff was deputed to conduct the thermal screening of students at the entry point. The school followed Covid guidelines and SOPs issued by the government.

While in the afternoon shift, only 20 students of Classes 9, 10, as well as, those who have opted for vocational and commerce stream attended the school from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

School principal, Navdeep Romana said, “We took all the safety measures and asked students and staff to sanitise their hands frequently. Students were asked not to remove masks and maintain social distancing at all times.”

After the 90 personnel of three companies of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) vacated the 15 rooms of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose last week, the authorities conducted a sanitisation drive at the premises and reopened after taking consent from parents.

Other government schools in the district reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on October 19 after receiving orders from the state education department.

Prince Singh, a Class 11 student, said, “I was attending online classes for the last five months and on Wednesday I got the chance to attend classes in person. Teachers cleared the doubts of students and all the precautions were put in place in the school.”