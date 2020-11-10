Sections
Home / Pune News / Sandalwood tree stolen from Pune college premises; three booked

Sandalwood tree stolen from Pune college premises; three booked

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:16 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5.

Deccan police have lodged a case against three unidentified persons in the case.

According to the police, the faces of the three people were covered with masks and they came inside the campus between 3 am to 3.15 am, axed the tree with a cutter and escaped towards Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk through the canal road.

According to the police, the accused were in the age group of 20- 25 years. No arrests have been made so far.

An official complaint has been lodged by Abhijit Jadhav (25) in the case.

The police have invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 379 ( theft ) and 34 (common intention) against the three accused.

