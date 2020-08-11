Sangli, Satara and Solapur may get jumbo Covid facilities

Pune: Considering the surge in number of Covid cases in Sangli, Satara and Solapur, the government may set up jumbo facilities at these districts, according to Pune divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Rao on Tuesday said that a proposal to set up jumbo facilities at the three places was submitted to the state government on Tuesday and a panel will soon take a decision.

“Jumbo facilities are needed at these districts because of the reported rise in cases,” said Rao during an interaction with reporters.

As per the state health department, Satara has 2,832 active cases with 180 deaths, Solapur 3,494 cases with 562 deaths and Sangli 3,070 cases with 144 deaths as on August 10. State health minister Rajesh Tope during a review visit to Karad town of Satara district on Sunday said that the administration has been asked to increase contact tracing and testing.

“The technical and medical teams have already conducted surveys and a cost estimation committee has submitted its report. As the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is handling the process for jumbo facilities in Pune, we might think to appoint the same organisation as the coordinating and executing agency for these three districts as well,” said Rao.

Covid status in Pune division

Five districts fall under Pune division.

District/ active Covid patients/ total deaths

Pune/25,145/2,510

Satara/2,832/180

Solapur/3,494/562

Sangli/3,070/144

Kolhapur/5934/290

(Figures till August 10, 9 pm)

83 notices issued for overcharging; administration to audit bills above Rs 1.5 lakh

HT Correspondent

puneletters@htlive.com

Pune The administration has served 83 notices following complaints from patients about overcharging by private hospitals.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that 28 auditors and eight deputy collectors have been appointed to address complaints of overcharging.

“The administration has issued 83 notices for overcharging of Covid-19 patients in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. We have got the reply in 11 cases and scrutiny is underway. In most cases, hospitals have forwarded their explanations and we are assessing their replies,” said Rao, adding that the administration has decided to carry out audit of every bill above Rs 1.5 lakh.

“Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the bill amount of patient staying in hospital for 10 days has been fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh. So, we have decided to scrutinise bills above the prescribed limit from auditing teams comprising medical experts,” said Rao.

Many patients had expressed grievance on social media about the excessive bill charged by various hospitals.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “At least 52 hospitals in Pune Municipal Corporation are treating Covid-19 patients. We have issued notices to seven hospitals and instructed them to fully convert their centre into a Covid hospital.”