Sangrur jail superintendent, his deputy and warder booked for taking bribe to keep two inmates out of prison

The Sangrur District Jail superintendent Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh and warder Gurpartap Singh were booked for giving facilities to prisoners after taking bribe. (HT file photo)

Sangrur District Jail superintendent, his deputy and a warder were booked for taking bribe to prolong the stay of two prisoners outside the prison on the basis of false health reports despite them having completed their Covid-19 isolation period, police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said jail superintendent Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh, warder Gurpartap Singh were booked under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 52 A of the Prison Act and Sections 51 and 56 of the Disaster Management Act at Sangrur police station city-1.

Police station in-charge Pritpal Singh said that the accused provided facilities to the inmates, including access to mobile phones, and did not shift them back to their cells once their isolation period was over.

The two prisoners, Kamal Kumar and Arun Kumar, were allowed a prolonged stay after wrong health reports were sent to the authorities.

No arrest has been made so far.