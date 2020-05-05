Sections
Home / Cities / Sangrur police book Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala for curfew violations

Sangrur police book Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala for curfew violations

A day after the Barnala police booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala for violating curfew, another video of the singer has surfaced on Tuesday where he is firing from private pistol/revolver at...

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:04 IST

By Avtar Singh,

A day after the Barnala police booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala for violating curfew, another video of the singer has surfaced on Tuesday where he is firing from private pistol/revolver at Ladda Kothi shooting range.

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said Moose Wala, his friends and some cops fired gunshots at Ladda Kothi shooting range on Sangrur-Dhuri road, around 6km from Sangrur on May 1.

“We have registered an FIR against Moose Wala, Karam Singh Lehal, Inder Singh Grewal and Jang Sher Singh, along with some cops who took him to the shooting range,” SSP Garg added.

The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Dhuri Sadar police station.



“We have started probe and all accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 22:11 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Indians’ mega evacuation begins Thursday; US returnees to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 21:08 IST
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
May 05, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar Abdullah slams extension of Mehbooba Mufti’s detention
May 05, 2020 22:15 IST
Not ready to wait, anxious Bihar migrants continue to walk back home
May 05, 2020 22:14 IST
Gujarat forms panel to expedite migrants’ return from Surat, slashes fuel surcharge by 0.16 paise
May 05, 2020 22:14 IST
Kalyan bridge work starts, holds up traffic
May 05, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.