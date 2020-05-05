Sangrur police book Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala for curfew violations

A day after the Barnala police booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala for violating curfew, another video of the singer has surfaced on Tuesday where he is firing from private pistol/revolver at Ladda Kothi shooting range.

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said Moose Wala, his friends and some cops fired gunshots at Ladda Kothi shooting range on Sangrur-Dhuri road, around 6km from Sangrur on May 1.

“We have registered an FIR against Moose Wala, Karam Singh Lehal, Inder Singh Grewal and Jang Sher Singh, along with some cops who took him to the shooting range,” SSP Garg added.

The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Dhuri Sadar police station.

“We have started probe and all accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.