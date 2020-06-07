Sangrur SSP to supervise both firing cases against Moose Wala

The two cases relate to firing from a police assault rifle at a shooting range at Badbar village of Barnala on May 4, and another instance of firing from a pistol/revolver at the Ladda Kothi shooting range of Sangrur on May 5. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Patiala zone inspector general of police (IGP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh has handed over the supervision of investigation into a firing case registered against Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Barnala district to Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg instead of Barnala SSP Sandeep Goel. Moose Wala has another case registered against him in Sangrur. Garg will now supervise investigation in both the First Information Reports (FIRs). The two cases relate to firing from a police assault rifle at a shooting range at Badbar village of Barnala on May 4, and another instance of firing from a pistol/revolver at the Ladda Kothi shooting range of Sangrur on May 5.

“I have decided to handover the supervision of both the cases to one SSP. However, SPs of Barnala and Sangrur will continue their investigation independently,” Aulakh told HT.

“Both the SPs probing the cases will now report to me. Sidhu Moose Wala has been booked under non-bailable offences and will be arrested soon,” SSP Garg told HT.

Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) SP Rupinder Bhardwaj is heading the probe into the Barnala case, while SP Gurmeet Singh is leading the Sangrur probe. SP Bhardwaj said a notice has been sent to the singer to appear at his office on June 12.

In the Barnala case, a case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Dhanauala police station against nine persons, including Moose Wala and some cops. On May 18, sections of the Arms Act were added to the FIR. Eight police personnel, including DSP Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder and three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended. On June 2, a Barnala court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of six cops, including Jangsher Singh, son of DSP Daljit Singh Virk. Jangsher, however, got anticipatory bail from Punjab and Haryana high court on June 5.

In the May 5 firing incident, the Sangrur police booked Moose Wala and six cops at Sadar Dhuri police station under Section 188 of the IPC and Arms act. A Sangrur court, however, granted them anticipatory bail.