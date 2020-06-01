Sangrur tops in wheat procurement, production across Punjab

By procuring over nine percent of total wheat in Punjab, Sangrur has topped the state in wheat procurement this year. As per official figures of the progressive purchase in the state till May 31, of total 12,711,895 metric tonne wheat, over1,197,391.6 MT has been procured in Sangrur by different agencies.

Bathinda has been ranked second by purchasing 998,623 MT and Muktsar third with 932,477 MT, by May 31. In the last wheat procurement season as well, Sangrur had topped the state by procuring 1,189,454MT wheat on May 31.

Sangrur DC Ghanshyam Thori said the district has one again topped in wheat purchase across Punjab. “The lifting of purchased wheat is almost completed,” he added.

Sangrur has also been ranked first in production of wheat for many years. District chief agriculture officer Dr Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said as per available figures, Sangrur has topped with 16.49 lakh tone production on 2.90 lakh hectare land.

“The yield of wheat is 5,687kg this year, but it is less as compare to 5,800kg of last year. Earlier, the farmers of Lehra and Khanauri areas used to sell their crop in Haryana, but this year, they sold it in local markets which increased crop arrival,” said Grewal.

‘STATE WORKING ON HASSLE-FREE PROCUREMENT’

Chairman Lal Singh said at least one lakh people including government staff, farmers, police and labour were engaged in procurement and every one adhered to the protocol and standard operating procedures decided by the state for a hassle-free procurement season.

He added that procurement has given boost to the rural economy as Rs 23,000 crore was distributed among farmers as MSP for wheat procured from them. The state has earned Rs 1,470 crore from procurement which comprises three percent each of rural development fund (RDF) and mandi fee.