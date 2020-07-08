Sections
Home / Cities / Sangrur women college management suspendedfor ‘fund misuse’, ADC appointed administrator

Sangrur women college management suspendedfor ‘fund misuse’, ADC appointed administrator

DPI colleges says the management neither responded to the clarification sought by the higher education department nor it followed the instructions

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:40 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government has suspended the management of the Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, over allegations of misuse of funds and not admitting students in the BA-1 course for the 2020-21 academic session.

In her orders, director public instructions (DPI colleges) Indu Malthora said the college management neither responded to the clarification sought by the higher education department nor it followed the instructions given.

“Additional deputy commissioner (ADC general) has been appointed as administrator of the college,” the orders dated July 6 read.

On July 3, the secretary (higher education) formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged misuse of funds by the college management on directions of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.



The college is run on grants issued by the government since 1970.

Local MLA and state school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the college is the only institute of higher education for girls in the 40-km radius in the Sangrur area.

“I am continuously briefing the CM on the issue. A high-level committee has been formed to probe the alleged misuse of funds released by the government to the college as an aided institution,” said Singla, who also holds the public works portfolio.

“The special committee will expose the wrongdoings of the committee, if any,” he added.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who had written a letter to the CM demanding action on the issue, said, “It is the victory of people as the college is the only ray of hope for girls in this backward belt. We will not allow the management to stop admission to the BA course.”

Justifying their focus on self-financed courses, Akal Degree College for Women management committee chairperson Karanvir Singh Sibia had said the college was suffering from losses and could not afford more financial burden.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.