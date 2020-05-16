Sections
Sanitation asks man not to throw waste in Mangolpuri, attacked

New DelhiA 50-year-old sanitation worker with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was allegedly attacked with a rod by a coconut seller following an argument over throwing waste on a street in outer...

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:07 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh,

New Delhi

A 50-year-old sanitation worker with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was allegedly attacked with a rod by a coconut seller following an argument over throwing waste on a street in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the sanitation worker, who uses his single name Dharampal, had gone to clean roads in Mangolpuri’s Y-block.

A case under sections 341 and 323 of Indian Penal Code was registered on Dharampal’s complaint.



Dharampal’s family posted a video on social media in which his son Rakesh Duggal and Randhir Gagat, president of MCD Safai Majdoor Vikas Parishad, alleged police inaction and threatened that all sanitation workers in Delhi would go on a strike if the attackers were not arrested.

“We registered a case and the attacker has been arrested,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said.

Dharampal is his complaint said around 8 am on Wednesday, he was cleaning a road near a petrol pump in Y-block Mangolpuri when he saw a coconut seller, whom he identified as one Shahrukh, throwing waste on the road.

“I had asked him not to throw waste on the road earlier as well. Since I found the garbage again, I asked him why he cannot stop doing that. He said it was my work to clean the waste. An argument broke out between us. He picked up a rod and attacked me,” the sanitation worker said in his complaint.

Dharampal was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial from where he was discharged after treatment. In the video, Dharampal’s son alleged that his father was attacked by the coconut seller and his three associates and that the police was not taking any action.

When contacted over the phone, his son Rakesh Duggal said his father suffered multiple injuries to his thighs, shoulder and hands.

“We as sanitation workers are working hard to keep the city clean during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some people appreciate our hard work by showering us with flowers. But some people misbehave with us and do not hesitate to assault our colleagues,” said the union’s president Gagat.

