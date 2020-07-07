Sanitation worker dies of Covid

New Delhi

A 53-year old female sanitation employee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has died of Covid-19, civic officials said.

The officials said the worker was deployed in Timarpur ward of the Civil Lines zone.

“She was Covid-19 positive and was admitted at Sant Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines on June 21. She was a resident of Wazirabad area. She had died five days back,” a north corporation official said.

Till now, at least two sanitation employees have died due to Covid-19 in the municipality. Sanitation employees are one of the front line workers in the fight against Covid-19.