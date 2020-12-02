Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Sanitation workers dump trash outside Zirakpur municipal council EO’s office

Sanitation workers dump trash outside Zirakpur municipal council EO’s office

Are seeking wages as per the latest DC rates

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Contractual sanitation employees of Zirakpur municipal council on Tuesday threw garbage outside the office of its executive officer (EO) Sandeep Tiwari. They have also been joined by employees of Dera Bassi and Lalru civic bodies in their protest against the authorities.

Municipal Council Sanitation Employees’ Union (Nagar Council Safai Karamchari Union) and Zirakpur Contractual Employees’ Union members are on strike for past several days to push for their pending demands.

Union leaders Pardeep Kumar Sood and Ravinder Pal Singh said they will not lift garbage from any part of the city till their demands are met. They are seeking wages as per the new DC rates. “We want MC contractors to pay us wages as per 2020 DC rates as we are being paid as per 2017 DC rates which is unjust. The new rates have been recently declared by DC, which must be implemented. We will not return to work unless our demands are met,” they added.

They claimed that as per the new DC rates, employees of Mohali municipal corporation are being paid Rs 9,500 per month, but their monthly wage is still Rs 7,500.

They also alleged that they are not being given basic amenities which are provided to the employees in other councils.

Sood said they are working for the past 15 years, but their services have not been regularised yet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Dec 01, 2020 21:35 IST
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
TMC staves off crisis, says rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari not leaving party
Dec 02, 2020 00:38 IST

latest news

Funny clip of startled cat aptly illustrates why kitties rule the Internet
Dec 02, 2020 01:47 IST
Joe Biden urges Congress to pass ‘robust package’ as stimulus
Dec 02, 2020 01:42 IST
Devotees can avail Sabarimala Prasadam at their doorstep via Speed Post
Dec 02, 2020 01:33 IST
US urged to do more against rising China threat
Dec 02, 2020 01:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.