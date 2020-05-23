Sanitise hair-cutting equipment after each use; no central AC at wedding venues in Haryana

Chandigarh: Salons, beauty parlours and hair-dressing shops in Haryana will have to keep multiple sets of sanitised hair-cutting equipment, including scissors, combs and brushes. Every equipment will have to sanitised after each use with 7% Lysol for 30 minutes.

Issuing the standard operating protocol (SOP) for salons and barber shops in Haryana, the urban local bodies department on Saturday said that staff at salons will have to wear an apron, a head cover and a face mask compulsorily at all times. A disposable towel/paper sheet should be used for each customer.

Appointment or token system should be put in place by salons to stagger entry and clients without masks will not be allowed.

People with fever, cold, cough and throat pain will not be allowed inside salons.

Hand sanitisers will be made available on entry and staff members will have to sanitise hands after every hair cut.

DISINFECTANTS AND DISPOSAL

The SoP said all common areas, floors, elevators, lounges, staircases, and handrails should be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution minimum twice a day. Sharp waste, including disposable razors and shaving blades, should be collected in a puncture proof, leak-proof white container with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. The container once 75% filled should be handed over to the municipalities for further disposal by a designated bio-hazardous waste disposal agency.

Posters displaying cough etiquettes and social distancing should be put at the entrance of salons.

NO LIQUOR, PAAN AT WEDDINGS

An advisory said wedding functions should be held at a public place with natural ventilation and no central air-conditioning should be used.

Prior permission to hold the ceremony and travel passes will have to be obtained from the deputy commissioner.

“Persons from containment zones will not be allowed to attend the ceremony and a maximum of 50 people wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of one metre can attend a wedding,” the advisory said.

Thermal screening of all guests will be done at the entry to the venue and hand sanitisers will be made available at the entry and inside the venue.

Consumption of liquor, paan, and tobacco will be prohibited at the wedding venue.