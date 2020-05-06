Sanitising door installed at Shimlapuri police station

After another accused arrested by police tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the Shimlapuri police have installed a sanitising door at main entrance of the police station.

Sensors installed in the door will spray the sanitiser on the person passing through the door.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said the Shimlapuri police station was the first in the city to have this facility.

“We have a staff of over 50 police personnel. Due to curfew duty, they are at risk of exposure to the virus. So, the door has been installed at the police station,” Brar said.