Sections
Home / Cities / Sanitising door installed at Shimlapuri police station

Sanitising door installed at Shimlapuri police station

Sensors installed in the door will spray the sanitiser on the person passing through the door

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After another accused arrested by police tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the Shimlapuri police have installed a sanitising door at main entrance of the police station.

Sensors installed in the door will spray the sanitiser on the person passing through the door.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said the Shimlapuri police station was the first in the city to have this facility.

“We have a staff of over 50 police personnel. Due to curfew duty, they are at risk of exposure to the virus. So, the door has been installed at the police station,” Brar said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
May 05, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Second Shramik Special train leaves from Ludhiana for Prayagraj with 900 migrants
May 06, 2020 02:29 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 06, 2020 02:23 IST
Chaos at Ludhiana railway station as migrants from Jharkhand look for train that wasn’t
May 06, 2020 02:14 IST
After liquor tax, Delhi hikes petrol by Rs 1.67, diesel Rs 7.1 per litre
May 06, 2020 02:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.