Sanjeev Dhanda unanimously elected as general secretary of Ludhiana’s Sutlej Club

With the nomination filing process for Sutlej Club elections coming to an end on Tuesday, five executive committee members including the general secretary, have been elected unanimously as no other member filed nominations against them.

The members which have been elected unanimously include Jatinder Marwaha as vice-president, Sanjeev Dhanda as general secretary, Sachin Kapoor as Bar secretary, Anil Goel as sports secretary, and Ginni Bawa Moudgill as executive members (reserved seat for a woman).

Soon, after the nominations were announced, celebrations began with elected members and their supporters dancing on dhol beats.

Now, the elections would be held for six posts (out of 11) on October 24 from 9 am to 5 pm and the results will be announced on the same day.

The DC-cum-president of the club Varinder Sharma had earlier announced the election schedule.

Gurmeet Singh and Sachin Gupta will contest for the post of joint secretary, while KPS Walia and Jasdeep Singh Navla are in the fray for the post of finance secretary.

For the post of mess secretary, Maninder Singh Bedi and Sanjeev Gupta will contest against each other. Rattandeep Singh (Latti Bawa) and Harkesh Mittal will fight for the post of cultural secretary.

Four members have filed nominations for two posts of executive members (general category) including Arun Dhawan, Subodh Batish, Balwinder Bhanwra and Baljeet Kaur Chawla.

The nominations can be withdrawn on October 21 (from 5 pm to 9 pm). The list of contesting candidates will be published on October 22 and they will be allowed to give a presentation to the members at the club premises on the same day (from 5 pm onwards).