Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station 80% complete

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:24 IST

By Siddharth Gadkari,

PUNE Post the Covid-19 lockdown, the Pune Metro has sped- up construction work on its stations on the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, and Vanaz to Ramwadi routes.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station is the first station to have reached an 80 per cent work-rate completion, as per Pune Metro officials.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Pune Metro, said, “Sant Tukaram station is at an advanced stage. The Sant Tukaram station work was started last December. However, due to Covid-19, there was no work for seven months. We have completed the priority section and now we are moving to complete seven stations on the PCMC to Bopodi stretch. It is a 6.6km stretch and we have had a trial run between these two stations.”

“At present, we have completed 80 per cent of the work on the Sant Tukaram station; 75 per cent at Phugewadi station; and 50 per cent of the work at five other stations - Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Dapodi and Bopodi and PCMC,” he added.



He further said, “To complete all the stations on the PCMC to Bopodi stretch will take more than six months. However, Sant Tukarm station will ready in couple of months. After completing all the stations, we will start metro operations on this stretch. Metro work hampered due to Covid-19, otherwise, PCMC to Bopodi stretch would have been in operational stage”

At present, the façade work is in progress at the Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station.

On its Reach-1 route, which covers the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, and Vanaz to Ramwadi routes, Pune Metro has completed 6.6km of track till date.

The metro completed its first trial run on a 2.4-km elevated route in Pimpri on 10 December 10, 2019.

Pune Metro has given a theme-based special design to each station; the Deccan station is designed in a Puneri pagdi style.

The stations will be built as per the standards of the Indian Green Council which ensures that they are sustainable stations.

So, rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, and bio-digester and water plants will be set up. All stations will be a minimum of two levels with the topmost level housing the platforms and ticketing facility.

A skywalk has been designed to connect the metro station, bus rapid transit system (BRTS), ST depot and adjacent parking lot. The station is also connected to BRTS bus stations on the highway, nearby railway station and ST Bus depot for convenience of passengers to use public transport system easily and effectively.

