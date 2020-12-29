Sariska Tiger Reserve revival: As villagers relocate, conditions improve

The relocation of several villagers from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the past four months to the outskirts has resulted in better visibility of tigers and more inflow of tourists in the habitat, which lost all its native tigers in 2005, forest department officials said.

According to officials of the tiger reserve, there 29 villages in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, of which, inhabitants of six in the core areas have been completely relocated to Bardod ki Rundh, Maujpur Kanpura and Tijara areas, years after the process of relocation actually started. Other villagers are in the process of relocation.

The officials said a reason for the slow pace of relocation was the less attractive rehabilitation package.

Bhagwan Sahay Gurjar of Dabli village said people have realised that they will have to leave the tiger reserve and have opted for the land exchange scheme of the government. “Also, our children will get schooling facility at Sariska Tiger Reserve and later employment there,” said Heera Lal of Kanpura, another villager who has opted for the package.

Chief conservator of forests of Sariska Tiger Reserve RN Meena said that due to the government allotting a budget of Rs3.28 crore, the task of relocation of the villagers has picked up the pace.

“The impact their moving out has already started showing as tiger sighting has increased,” he said.

He said although the area of Sariska Tiger Reserve is around 1,213sqkm, tigers were not sighted easily earlier. “Now, we can spot tigers every day or on alternate days,” he said.

That is not all as the reserve management has spotted four new tiger cubs in the recent months, especially from areas where villagers to used to live, taking their number to 22, including six cubs.

Sariska had lost all its tigers in 2005 because of poaching. After eight years due to the efforts of then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, tigers were relocated from Ranthambore National Park in the 2008 and the process continued till the year 2013. For over five years, the numbers did not increase. However, records show that the past year has been good as tiger numbers have improved because of better habitat and creation of inviolate conditions.