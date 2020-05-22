Sarpanch’s husband shot dead in Yamunanagar

The husband of a woman sarpanch of Ballchapper village in Yamunanagar district’s Mustafabad block was shot dead on Friday, police said.

As per the information, more than half a dozen shots were fired by two to three men on a bike at village head Satnam Kaur’s husband Rashpal Singh while he was working in the fields.

By the time people reached the spot from the nearby fields, the accused had escaped. Rashpal was declared “brought dead” at a hospital here, police said.

Police said as per preliminary investigation a piece of panchayat land in Balchhapper village was illegally occupied by some people while this land was identified for installation of solar panels. The illegal occupants of the land, however, were evicted by authorities recently.

The people who had illegally occupied this land, however, held some grudge against Rashpal Singh and suspected him to be behind getting them evicted, police said.

Three people have been named as accused by the victim’s family members.

Superintendent of police Himanshu Garg said, “The prime motive behind the murder will be established after the accused are arrested.”

Station in-charge Satpal Singh said, “Rashpal’s family says three men are involved in the murder. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The autopsy report is awaited.”