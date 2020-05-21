Sassoon hospital claims Pune’s first successful plasma therapy for Covid-19 patient

Sections
Updated: May 21, 2020 21:28 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE Sassoon General Hospital, one of the epicentres of the war against Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the city, on Thursday, claimed a successful plasma therapy treatment for a positive patient, the city’s first.

The 47-year-old female patient was given plasma therapy twice in the last seven days has been shifted out of the Covid-specific ward at Sassoon hospital.

“Her Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, after 15 days, has returned negative,” according to information released by the dean of Sassoon, Dr Murlidhar Tambe.

The donor is a patient who had recovered from the virus on May 6.



The recipient is a critical patient with co-morbidities like high blood pressure, hypothyroidism and kidney ailments.

“The process of giving convalescent plasma to a critical patient happened on May 10 and 11. On each day 200 ml plasma was given to the patient, after which, the patient’s condition got stabilised and soon she will be discharged. From May 20 we have started plasma therapy for other patients too and it is done under the guidelines of ICMR,” said Dr Tambe.

Plasma donors can be one who has completely recovered from Covid-19, if there are no symptoms for next 28 days after the recovery.

Any male above the age of 18, and woman who doesn’t have children, can donate plasma

