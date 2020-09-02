Satara Police arrest man for murder of 4 from same family

PUNE The Satara Police have arrested a man for murdering four members of a family and dumping the corpses in the Marli ghat area of the district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Nikam (38), was arrested by a team of Satara police on Monday for killing two brothers and their parents.

According to the police, Nikam injected the victims with poison, and then assaulted them with iron rods.

Anand Sable, assistant police inspector (API) and investigating officer in the case said, “The villagers and relatives identified the bodies of the parents. We were informed that the parents had gone to Mumbai to meet their two sons who had been promised a job with a security agency. This was a month ago and they had not returned. Hence, a missing complaint was filed.”

“During his interrogation, he (Nikam) confessed that he promised security jobs to the two brothers, identified as Tushar and Vishal, and took Rs 40,000 from them. While taking them to Mumbai, he injected them with poison, attacked them with iron rods and dumped their bodies in the Mali ghat section. Later, when his parents contacted him for their whereabouts, he asked them to come to Satara and promised to take them to Mumbai. On their arrival, he injected them with poison, attacked them with iron rods on their heads as he did with the previous two murders and dumped their bodies in the ghat,” said Sable.

The police began the investigation on a missing persons’ complaint from Bamnoli village, which comes under Kupwad MIDC police station of Sangli police.

According to police, a hand-written note found near the female corpse on August 29 led to the arrest of the accused.

The gruesome murders are a reminder of another murderer, Santosh Gulabrao Pol (41) a resident of Dhom village in Wai taluka of Satara district. In 2016, he paraded himself before the locals as a doctor and anti-corruption activist and murdered six persons between May 2003 and August 2016. Pol used to administer anaesthesia to his patients and then murder them.