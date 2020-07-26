Sections
Satyendar Jain asks Centre to rethink containment zone strategy

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the central government should re-consider its policy on containment zones.

Currently, the guidelines of the Union health ministry ask states to implement sealing of areas that record a cluster of Covid-19 cases, and containment efforts can be scaled down only after no fresh case is recorded in the sealed area for at least 21 consecutive days, irrespective of the time when the concerned area is notified as a containment zone.

“I feel that the Centre needs to review its containment zone policy. The latest sero survey showed that around 24% people of Delhi may have already contracted the virus and recovered. And it’s already been a month since that survey. In the next survey (scheduled between August 1 and 5), it may touch 35-40%,” said Jain, further suggesting that the Centre should explore the possibility of allowing scaling down of containment measures after 15 days of notifying a containment zone.

“It is difficult to implement a uniform policy across the country. That is what the central government should re-consider at this juncture. Separate sets of containment policies should be drafted for states and cities, with due consideration to factors such as results of sero survey, prevalence rate, average daily cases and deaths,” said Jain, citing examples of a few pockets and lanes in the city which have remained containment zones for over three months now under the current policy.



“The health ministry has given states the right to tweak containment zones based on the situation on the ground, as long as they adhere to broader guidelines,” said a central government official who asked not to be named.

As on Sunday, Delhi had 714 containment zones with around 400,000 people under surveillance, government records showed.

