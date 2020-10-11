Sections
SBS Nagar residents complain of contaminated water supply

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar-Block E have written to the principal secretary of the local bodies department, alleging that they are being supplied contaminated...

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar-Block E have written to the principal secretary of the local bodies department, alleging that they are being supplied contaminated water for the last three days.

The residents said that there is a foul smell in the water and many residents have been falling ill.

They added that they are already worried due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, and now fear the spread of water-borne diseases in the area.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of the area, said, “I got infected with dengue some time ago and now this contaminated water supply is taking a toll on the health of the residents. My grandson was vomiting on Saturday morning and many others in our locality are also falling ill. But the authorities are not paying heed to the problem.”

Officials of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) said that Punjab water supply and sewerage board (PWSSB) officials are trying to locate the fault. The sewerage board officials, however, blamed the ongoing construction work on Pakhowal Road ROB/RUB.

PWSSB executive engineer GP Singh said, “Sewer lines had got blocked at a certain point due to the ongoing construction work on Pakhowal road. There is no fault in the water supply line but clogged sewer lines have resulted in the problem. It would be resolved soon.”

