SC collegium proposes 6 names for Delhi HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, on Monday, recommended the names of 6 lawyers for appointment as judges of Delhi high court.The 6 persons recommended are Jasmeet Singh,...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, on Monday, recommended the names of 6 lawyers for appointment as judges of Delhi high court.

The 6 persons recommended are Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna.

The Delhi high court is currently functioning with 32 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

The collegium also recommended the name of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj for appointment to the Punjab & Haryana (P&H) high court. The P&H high court currently has 30 vacancies and is functioning with 55 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 85.



The collegium had, on August 14, recommended the appointment of 11 new judges to 3 different high courts. 4 persons each were recommended for appointment to Allahabad and Kerala high courts while 3 were recommended for Gujarat high court.

