Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / SC confirms bail to Delhi riots accused

SC confirms bail to Delhi riots accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Delhi Police, challenging the grant of bail to one of the accused in the conspiracy behind the north east...

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:58 IST

By Abraham Thomas,

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Delhi Police, challenging the grant of bail to one of the accused in the conspiracy behind the north east Delhi riots that led to 53 deaths in February this year.

The accused, Faizan Khan was released on bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23 after the court found no ground to directly link him with the commission of offence. Khan was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in March this year and was accused of arranging SIM card for a co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha. According to the police, this number was used to communicate messages by students of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), who too were charged for instigating the February riots in protest to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in December last year.

Khan had been named in a supplementary charge sheet, along with former Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, filed by the special cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday.

Dealing with the Delhi Police’s appeal, a three-judge bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah said, “The special leave petition is dismissed.”



Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju told the bench that observations made by the high court should not influence the trial in the case. The bench went on to state, “We make it clear that observations made by the high court in the impugned judgment are only for the purpose of granting the bail and shall not be treated any expression of opinion during trial.”

The HC had observed, “For invoking the UAPA against the present petitioner, it is the duty of the investigating agency to demonstrate that the petitioner had ‘actual knowledge’ that the said SIM card would be used for organizing the protests.” It was imperative for the investigation agency to demonstrate that the petitioner had “active knowledge” about the utilization of the said SIM card. It is not alleged that the petitioner was party to any such conspiracy to organize protests. Since the SIM card was provided in December 2019 while the violence erupted in February 2020, the HC noted, “There is no proximate nexus between the aforesaid alleged incidents nor is it alleged that the said SIM card was provided, on the pretext or with the intention/objective, to be utilized for organizing protests.”

Khan was released on bail on payment of Rs 25000 bail bond and one surety of the like amount. He was directed not to tamper with evidence or influence any witnesses in the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST

latest news

Health minister Rajesh Tope hints return of curbs, says CM to hold meeting in two days
Nov 23, 2020 23:47 IST
JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link
Nov 23, 2020 23:43 IST
Noida set to develop services for visitors in parks, to invite bids
Nov 23, 2020 23:41 IST
UP issues directions for limiting gathering in open and closed spaces for events
Nov 23, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.