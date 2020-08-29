SC order: Exams already over or are being conducted in Delhi’s varsities

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court’s order on Friday, saying students cannot be promoted without writing final-year exams, has little significance for state-run universities in Delhi or the three central universities , which have already conducted their exams or are in the process of doing so.

Though the Delhi government had in July cancelled exams of final-year students in state-run universities, keeping the Covid-19 crisis in mind, several of them had already conducted their evaluation by then.

“States cannot promote students based on internal assessment or past performance. If states want to hold exams after September 30, they can approach the University Grants Commission for the same,” a three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said.

Delhi has eight state universities -- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University (GGSIPU), Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D), Ambedkar University, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), and National Law University Delhi.

Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University are central universities. DU is already conducting online open-book exams for its final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, while offline exams are slated to begin September 14. Jamia has already evaluated its final- year students based on multiple internal assessments. At JNU, some schools have finished their online exams while papers are pending for others.

In July, the Delhi government had announced cancellation of all end-semester examinations in eight state-run universities across the capital, calling for an evaluation based on internal assessments and previous examinations.

“We had already conducted online examinations and results were also declared. Students have also joined their placements. So we won’t really be affected by this order,” said Anup Lather, Public Relations Officer at DTU.

NSUT too had conducted its final-year exams orally. “We have not read the verdict yet but our students have been evaluated orally. Their results are in the final stage and will be declared within a week,” said Sujata Sengar, Dean Academics, NSUT.

IGDTUW also conducted online exams for its final-year students in May. Ambedkar University, which focuses more on a continuous assessment process during the entire semester instead of putting more weightage on a single end-semester examination, evaluated its students based on the online assessments.

Asked if the order would affect them, the university said they had already conducted their exams. “In AUD, assessment for courses is spread over the duration of the semester (Continuous Assessment). University has completed Assessment and results have been declared for all the programmes,” the university’s public relations office said, in a statement.

However, GGSIPU, which has around 170 courses and over one lakh students under its wing, is yet to conduct written exams for some of its courses. For others, evaluation has been done on the basis of viva and dissertation. “We are awaiting formal directions from higher education. In case exams are to be done, we shall work out modalities and the mode,” said vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma..

Despite repeated attempts, the Delhi government too did not respond in the matter on Friday.