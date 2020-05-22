Sections
Home / Cities / ‘Scars society has given will take lifetime to heal’

‘Scars society has given will take lifetime to heal’

After being tested negative for the virus, my family faced a social boycott by villagers, says 32-year-old chef , who was among the first two Covid-19 cases reported in the state on March 20.

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST

By Naresh Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

A health staff taking body temperature of a person through a thermal scanner at Shoghi check post, the entry point to Shimla district, on April 21.        (HT File )

Winning the battle against coronavirus was tough, but the road to recovery has been tougher for Himachal Pradesh’s Patient Zero.

A native of Shahpur in Kangra district, the 32-year-old chef who worked at a Singapore hotel is not comfortable with even sharing his name. “I was not afraid of the infection. It’s the scars that society has given to my family and me that will take a lifetime to heal,” he says.

He was among the first two Covid-19 cases reported in the state on March 20.

He returned home on March 18 and voluntarily went for a checkup the next day. His test report confirmed he was positive on March 20.



“I knew coronavirus can infect anyone irrespective of age or health. Soon after arrival, I volunteered to go for a check-up. I did not want to expose others to the risk,” he says.

DETERMINED TO DEFEAT VIRUS

He admits he was shaken initially. “I could not have let this invisible enemy overpower me. I was determined to defeat it,” he says.

He strictly followed the doctors’ advice and was discharged from hospital on March 29, after he tested negative twice.

A bigger battle awaited him.

On his return home, his family faced a social boycott by villagers. “Shopkeepers would not sell us anything. It hurts when your own people do this to you. I couldn’t bear the stress,” he says.

The situation came to such a pass that he had to seek help from the district authorities. It was after Kangra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jatin Lal visited and honoured him for fighting Covid-19 that public perception started changing.

“Things have improved but I still find people staring at me or exchanging shifty glances when I go to the market. These are people who were once close,” he says.

HOME-BOUND AFTER BITTER EXPERIENCE

“Don’t fear the virus. It can be defeated with willpower. Those infected are not criminals. All they need is empathy,” he says.

He spends most of his time at home, looking after his pregnant wife and elderly parents. He is uncertain about returning to his job in Singapore but looks forward to better days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hydroxychloroquine led to higher mortality and heart issues in Covid-19 patients, says a Lancet study
May 22, 2020 20:09 IST
Shamita says break from films from ‘difficult’: ‘I was a bit selective’
May 22, 2020 20:06 IST
ICC issues guidelines for resumption of cricket
May 22, 2020 20:08 IST
Mumbai police head constable dies of Covid-19
May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.