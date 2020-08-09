Sections
SCD College merit cut-off starts from 115.78% in BCom

The tentative rank list of applicants seeking admission in Satish Chander Dhawan Government College and Government College for Girls was released on Sunday

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:04 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The tentative rank list of applicants seeking admission in Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College and Government College for Girls, was released on Sunday on the college website.

With SCD College authorities giving 20% weightage to computer and mathematics, the cut-off for BCA rested at 118% and 115.6% at Government College for Girls. There are 40 seats for this course in both colleges. Colleges are giving 10% weightage, to applicants who had opted for mathematics or any computer-related subject in Class 12.

At SCD Government College, 657 candidates have applied online for BCA and at Government College for Girls, 407 applicants have registered.

The final merit list was uploaded at the SCD Government College website at 8 pm.



In BCom, the maximum weightage is 16% for commerce subjects. Colleges are giving weightage of 4% each to subjects in commerce stream. Topping the charts in the general category for BCom is a student who scored 115.78% at SCD College, while that in GCG was 115.11%. There are 140 seats for the course. AT SCD Government College, 1,584 students have applied online for BCom and 1514 have applied for the course at GCG.

SCD Government College, Principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “Committees have been formed for scrutiny of documents uploaded by the students online. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, students have been asked to stay at home and after approval from the committee members, a message will be sent to the students to submit the fee. The counselling process for BCA will start from Monday.”

In GCG, the final merit will be displayed on the college website on August 11. The college authorities have given two days’ time to students for correction in the online form.

Paramjit Singh Grewal, GCG principal with DDO powers, said, “The counselling will be conducted online and committees will check the documents uploaded by the students.”

