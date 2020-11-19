Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / SCD colleges mourns death of its Olympian alumnus

SCD colleges mourns death of its Olympian alumnus

The 6-ft tall Jagmohan was in the science stream at the university.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Jagmohan Singh, who represented India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, was a hurdles champion during his prime. (HT PHOTO)

SCD Government College in Ludhiana mourned the demise of its alumnus Jagmohan Singh, a former Olympic athlete, who died in Patiala following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 88.

Jagmohan Singh, who represented India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, was a hurdles champion during his prime.

Known to be a multi-faceted sports personality, he introduced scientific fitness training methods in athletics and other sports during his long stint at NIS Patiala.

The SCD Government College Alumni Association members, including Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Prabhjot Singh and Brij Goyal, along with college principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, mourned the demise of the illustrious alumnus who made the college proud.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, said that Jagmohan was born on April 1, 1932, at Rajoana Kalan of Ludhiana.

A science student, the 6-ft tall Jagmohan created a new record of 15.5 seconds in the hurdles race, while representing the college at the inter-university championships in 1952. His grooming and passion in him secured a berth on the Indian Athletics Team in Rome Olympics, where he cut the tape in 14.5 seconds, creating a record.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Nov 19, 2020 00:30 IST
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Nov 18, 2020 23:18 IST

latest news

92-year-old Covid patient discharged after 28 days on ventilator at Thane facility
Nov 19, 2020 00:33 IST
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Nov 19, 2020 00:38 IST
Palghar lynching case: BJP demands CBI inquiry
Nov 19, 2020 00:28 IST
Ludhiana: 5 more Covid deaths ahead of Chhat Puja raise worry
Nov 19, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.