Sections
Home / Chandigarh / School fee: Punjab and Haryana HC to hear appeals on July 13

School fee: Punjab and Haryana HC to hear appeals on July 13

The Punjab and Haryana high court will take up appeals against the single judge bench order on school fee issue of Punjab on July 13.A petition was taken up on Monday. However,...

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court will take up appeals against the single judge bench order on school fee issue of Punjab on July 13.

A petition was taken up on Monday. However, in view of the state’s statement that it too is in the process of filing an appeal, the hearing was adjourned for July 13 by the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice JS Puri.

On June 30, a single judge had allowed private schools in Punjab to collect tuition fee irrespective of whether schools offered online classes during the lockdown or not. The bench had also permitted them to collect admission fee but ordered that fee should not be increased.

A section of parents have challenged the order arguing that their income is affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Also, there is no rule regarding holding a person liable to pay charges for the services which have not been availed, they stated. Immediately after the judgment, the state government too had announced that the single bench order will be challenged.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

55-year-old man dies after assault by drinking partner’s sons
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Congress’ student wing accuses Delhi University of leaking students’ data
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana
Jul 06, 2020 23:11 IST
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Jul 06, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.