Sections
Home / Cities / School transport operators, drivers in Pune see a difficult road ahead

School transport operators, drivers in Pune see a difficult road ahead

Pune: The Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread has left the owners and drivers of school transport — buses and autorickshaws — looking at a bleak future and struggle to make ends meet.Schools in...

Updated: May 21, 2020 19:37 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune: The Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread has left the owners and drivers of school transport — buses and autorickshaws — looking at a bleak future and struggle to make ends meet.

Schools in Maharashtra normally reopen on June 15 after the summer vacation, but the school bus and auto owners and drivers fear that the virus spread and continuous lockdowns will extend the school reopening date this year.

Baba Giram, a school bus operator from Padmawati, said, “I own four buses and have to pay equated monthly installments (EMIs) to banks as I took loans to purchase the vehicles. With no income, my EMI continues and I also pay half salary to drivers. So, it is really a tough time for survival.”

Giram compared the financial condition of school bus owners with farmers who end up committing suicide. “We hear farmers committing suicide because of severe financial crunch. I fear many vehicle owners would meet a similar fate if the present crisis continues.”



Many schools held online classes during March and April in view of the contagion. Some educational institutes like Deccan Education Society has decided to hold classes online for a few months in the next academic year.

Rashid Inamdar, another school bus operator, said, “We have to pay driver salary, yearly vehicle insurance and EMI despite earning zero income. There is uncertainty about the future as experts say that social distancing norms will leave buses and autos with less occupants and less income.”

Auto driver Tanaji Lavate said, “We don’t know when would schools reopen. When the classes begin, the government would not allow more kids on autos due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be difficult to survive as most operators have to pay vehicle loans.”

Ajit Abhyankar, an economist, said, “The government must help this sector and provide loan subsidy. The interest on their loans should be paid by the government for the next six months.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Counselling by video-conferencing at Pune’s observation homes for children
May 21, 2020 19:55 IST
New ICMR guidelines will reduce the pressure on the testing labs: Ram
May 21, 2020 19:55 IST
Telangana engineer convicted in US for raising money for Al Qaeda leader deported
May 21, 2020 19:57 IST
Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh
May 21, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.