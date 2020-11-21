Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Schools closed till December 31: Thane teachers throng Covid-19 testing centres amid confusion over decision

Schools closed till December 31: Thane teachers throng Covid-19 testing centres amid confusion over decision

The state had mandated all teachers to undergo RT-PCR tests before the schools reopen

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:35 IST

By Ankita G Menon and Sajana Nambiar,

Teachers undergo Covid-19 testing at a centre in Manpada, Thane, on Friday. Later in the day, the district collector said schools will reopen by December 31. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar late on Friday evening announced that schools in the district will remain closed till December 31.

“We had a meeting with Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde and decided that although the Covid-19 situation in the district is under control, there are chances of a second wave. So keeping the safety of children in mind, we have decided that all schools will remain closed till December 31,” said Narvekar.

The development came following confusion over the reopening of schools in Thane district prevailed throughout the day on Friday, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced to not reopen schools this month in the morning. As confusion prevailed over the reopening of schools in Thane, teachers thronged the Covid-19 testing centres, leading to overcrowding at the facilities.

The Covid-19 testing centres at Vasant Valley in Kalyan witnessed a huge crowd and teachers complained of mismanagement at the facilities, which led to delay in testing of most of the teachers who waited for long hours in the queue.



Rajaram Patil a teacher of Sharda Vidyamandir Kalyan and president of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, said, “There was complete chaos at the centre as there was no proper management by KDMC (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation). Several teachers who waited in the queue for the testing on Thursday had to come on Friday again as their testing was not done the previous day. There were several arguments between the teachers and the staff.”

KDMC epidemic officer Dr Pratibha Panpatil said, “We have set up five testing centres in Kalyan and made proper arrangement at all the centres for the testing with whatever manpower we have.”

Overcrowding was also observed in rural areas of the district.

Sudhir Ghagas, president, Maharashtra Shikshan Kranti Sanghatna, said, “We received an official statement on November 17 about mandatory tests to be conducted for all teachers before schools reopened. It was difficult to complete the procedure within a week, that too before the weekend. This led to teachers gathering outside testing centres and forming long queues to get themselves tested. In Shahapur, there are fewer testing centres but many teachers.

Teachers were worried that overcrowding at the testing centres could lead to spread of the virus. “The staff at the centre I visited in Thane asked me to provide a doctor’s prescription for the test. I had to explain to them that the government made it compulsory for teachers to get tested. As the testing centres were not aware of this rule, it added to the confusion. As we had limited time, it was difficult to get a doctor’s prescription first and then approach the testing centre ,” said Kalyani Karmarkar, a teacher of a civic school in Thane.

Meanwhile, Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhary has announced that schools can continue to function if parents give a confirmation to send their children to school. However, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which falls under Raigad district, has postponed reopening of schools until December 31.

“If parents give consent and the RT-PCR reports of all teachers come negative, the schools can reopen from Monday . But, PCMC schools will remain closed for some more weeks as there are concerns of a second Covid-19 wave,” said Choudhary.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Schools closed till Dec 31: Teachers throng for tests amid confusion
Nov 21, 2020 00:35 IST
Sale of top-end vehicles not impacted by lockdown
Nov 21, 2020 00:31 IST
Maharashtra third state in country to cross 1-crore Covid-19 tests mark
Nov 21, 2020 00:27 IST
5 of chain-snatching gang arrested in Navi Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.