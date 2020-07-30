Scolded for playing PUBG, 20-year-old college student ends life in Jalandhar

Police said the youngster had been playing the game for hours on Wednesday night. (HT file photo for representational purpose only)

Jalandhar: Scolded by his parents for spending hours on the mobile phone playing PUBG, an online battle game, a 20-year-old college student shot himself dead at his house in Jalandhar on Thursday morning.

Police said the youngster opened fire with his father’s service revolver. Hearing the sound of the gunshot, his parents rushed to his room only to find him bleeding profusely. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His father said, “We didn’t scold him much but being parents we used to ask him to focus on studies and spend less time on the phone playing PUBG.”

Division number-5 station house officer Ravinder Singh said the father told them that the boy had been playing the game for hours on Wednesday night. “Distressed by the scolding, he shot himself dead with father’s .32-bore revolver,” the officer said, adding that a case was registered under Section 174 of the IPC.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is an online multiplayer battle game in which players have to survive till the clock runs out. The free-to-play game is criticised for promoting violence and being a distraction for youngsters.