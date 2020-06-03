Sections
Home / Cities / Scolded over gaming ‘addiction’, 24-yr-old ends life in Hisar

Scolded over gaming ‘addiction’, 24-yr-old ends life in Hisar

A Hisar police spokesperson said the youth took the extreme step after his parents rebuked him spending too much time playing online game PUBG.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Geeta Colony here after his parents scolded him playing too much PUBG, police said.

A Hisar police spokesperson said Arvind Kumar took the extreme step when his family members scolded him spending too much time playing the online game.

“Arvind ended his life by hanging from the ceiling in his first-floor room. His parents informed us about the incident,” the spokesperson added.

PUBG is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight in free for all combat and the sole survivor becomes the winner.



The police have handed over Arvind’s body to the family after conducting an autopsy. They have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP
Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges
Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.