Scores from Maha turn up for ‘job interview’ at NMMC HQ

Hundreds of job aspirants from across the state assembled for job interview at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) headquarters on Monday after being misled by a private website that had given wrong information. This comes amid loss of jobs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

NMMC health department had recently advertised 5,381 vacancies which included requirements for MD medicine, medical microbiologists, intensivists, junior medical officer, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, data entry operators among others. The candidates were asked to apply online on www.nmmc.gov.in, whereas a private website — mahasarkar.co.in — wrongly asked the candidates to go for “walk-in interview directly with bio-data and all academic certificates on July 20, 2020”.

After a large number of youths assembled at NMMC headquarters with their degrees and certificates following information on the private website, they were refused entry to the building.

However, this led to disappointment and anger among the candidates, most of whom wanted to apply for posts of data entry operators. Pandurang Dhane who had come from Dhulia said, “I have spent more than ₹4,000 to make it here on time and now they are saying that there is no interview. What do I do now?” Another aspirant, Akshay Gaikwad from Nasik, said, “I hired a private vehicle to come here for which I spent a lot of money. Why are we not being interviewed or even allowed entry?”

As the crowd swelled, NMMC additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole came over and spoke to the candidates through a megaphone explaining that they had been misled. She also gave clarification about the job posting and the proper procedure.

Dhole said, “The candidates were misled by a website — mahasarkar.co.in — which is not even an Indian website, let alone an official one. It is being run from the United States and they simply collect information and post on their site. The language used in the advertisement posted by the site is a mix of Hindi and Marathi, which is indicative that it is not an official advertisement. The site gave today’s date for interview.”

She said, “We had advertised only on the official NMMC website. Our advertisement clearly stated that the applications have to be made online and that the candidates would be informed of the date and time for interview online and through SMS. There was no question of walk-in interview.”

The additional municipal commissioner also explained the situation to the candidates. “While the deadline for applying is over, we have decided to accept online applications for data entry operators on Tuesday to give these candidates a chance,” she said.

She has also appealed to the people to verify about job interviews and check if it is specifically mentioned on the NMMC website.