SDMC approves movie shooting policy

New Delhi: In order to boost its revenues, the cash-strapped South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a policy to allow film shooting under its jurisdiction. The policy suggests that filmmakers will have to seek permission for shooting and will also have to pay prescribed fee ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000 per day depending on shooting locations.

According to SDMC officials, at present, there is no policy for granting permission to film shooting under the areas of SDMC.

“NDMC issues permission for shooting in areas under its jurisdiction on payment of a fee of Rs 2 lakh per day. When one civic body can charge for film shooting then why can’t we? This policy will not only bolster revenue to the corporation but also help filmmakers in conducting hassle free shooting. If they obtain permission before shooting then no one be it police or civic body will trouble them,” a senior SDMC official said.

Anamika Mithilesh, mayor SDMC, said that the policy has a potential for generating the revenue as well as to bring showcase tourist friendly locations under south civic body before the public through electronic medium which include TV serials, films, documentaries among others.

“Area under SDMC is dotted with myriad number of sites of historical importance, which are ideal for film shooting. In many Bollywood films, scenes have been shot at different locations in South Delhi such as like Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin Dargah, Qutab Minar, Lotus Temple, Tughlakabad Fort and Vasant Kunj Malls, etc. Other than these historical sites, we have more locations such as Waste to Wonder Park, Garden of Five Senses, upcoming Bharat Darshan Park, business hubs and bustling markets which are appropriate for film shooting,” she said.

She said that the policy will be sent to SDMC House later this month for final approval and then it is likely to be implemented by December end.

SDMC officials said that as compared to NDMC, the shooting permission fee is kept nominal in SDMC after a meeting with the representatives of the firms dealing with film shootings in Delhi.

As per the policy document accessed by HT, filmmakers will have to pay Rs 50,000 per day in premises of ASI monuments and parks falling under the jurisdiction of SDMC. They will have to shell out Rs 75,000 per day for shooting at other promises such as SDMC heritage buildings, private properties like malls, hotels, motels, streets and open areas which also include markets.

Other than this, filmmakers will also have to pay a security amount of Rs 25,000 per day which may be refunded after the shoot.

The policy also elaborates that the SDMC commissioner will have the right to modify prescribed rates, if required.

​The filmmaker will have to apply online to the office of additional commissioner (IT) along with the necessary documents and requisite security and permission fee. The permission will be issued within three days of application, a senior SDMC official said.

Ravi Sarin, line producer, who facilitates film producers and directors to shoot in Delhi, described the policy as a good move and said that it would do away with unnecessary hurdles during the shoot.

He, however, said that the permission fee has to be reasonable. “Filmmakers now don’t prefer much to shoot in NDMC area because they charge Rs 2 lakh/day which is quite high. In SDMC’s case the maximum amount is Rs 75,000 for a day’s shoot which is not much for a film shooting. Getting a proper shooting permission from the civic body will also make the process hassle free as filmmakers will not have to pay additional money to local authorities for hurdles during the shoot,” Sarin said.