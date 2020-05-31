Sections
Home / Cities / SDMC sanitation staffer dies of Covid-19

SDMC sanitation staffer dies of Covid-19

New Delhi: A sanitation employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who was deployed in Badarpur, has died of Covid-19, a SDMC official said on Sunday.Officials said the deceased...

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A sanitation employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who was deployed in Badarpur, has died of Covid-19, a SDMC official said on Sunday.

Officials said the deceased employee had been suffering from diabetes and kidney ailments and was also tested Covid-19 positive.

“The sanitation employee was 53-years-old and diabetic, and was admitted to LNJP hospital for dialysis. He was cremated today (Sunday) at Nigambodh Ghat but hospital authorities said he died two or three days ago. The SDMC will extend all possible help for the family of the deceased sanitation employee,” a SDMC spokesperson said.

However, municipality officials were not immediately able to provide further details of the circumstances of the death.



This is the second case of death of a sanitation employee due to Covid-19 in SDMC. As of Sunday evening, nine employees of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have died of the contagious disease.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Medical students urge CM to roll back MBBS fee hike in Punjab
Jun 01, 2020 02:08 IST
Residents oppose setting up of animal carcass incinerator in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 West
Jun 01, 2020 02:06 IST
Big surge in Lockdown 4.0: Haryana sees 1,183 infections in 14 days
Jun 01, 2020 02:06 IST
Shootout at hotelier’s home in Chandigarh’s Sector 33
Jun 01, 2020 02:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.