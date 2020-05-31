SDMC sanitation staffer dies of Covid-19

New Delhi: A sanitation employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who was deployed in Badarpur, has died of Covid-19, a SDMC official said on Sunday.

Officials said the deceased employee had been suffering from diabetes and kidney ailments and was also tested Covid-19 positive.

“The sanitation employee was 53-years-old and diabetic, and was admitted to LNJP hospital for dialysis. He was cremated today (Sunday) at Nigambodh Ghat but hospital authorities said he died two or three days ago. The SDMC will extend all possible help for the family of the deceased sanitation employee,” a SDMC spokesperson said.

However, municipality officials were not immediately able to provide further details of the circumstances of the death.

This is the second case of death of a sanitation employee due to Covid-19 in SDMC. As of Sunday evening, nine employees of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have died of the contagious disease.