Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Sea of devotees throng gurdwaras in Ludhiana on Gurpurb

Sea of devotees throng gurdwaras in Ludhiana on Gurpurb

Covid safety arrangements were in place at gurdwaras; however, many devotees were seen flouting social distancing norms.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Devotees paying obeisance at Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara in Ludhiana, on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A sea of devotees thronged city gurdwaras to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday.

While many devotees were seen wearing masks, there were some disregarding the social distancing norms. On the other hand, gurdwara authorities had made all necessary arrangements and were adhering to government guidelines on Covid.

Beside the scarf to cover the head, the gurdwara authorities had maintained enough stock of face masks that were distributed to those without masks.

Manager of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar Paramjit Singh said that they had made arrangements well in advance.



“We had kept 500 face masks which were given to devotees who had not got their own ,” he said.

President of Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara, Pritpal Singh Pali, said that they had

followed all directions of the health department.

“We had made necessary arrangements for offering langar and maintained adequate social distancing. Besides, devotees were asked to sanitise their hands frequently,” said Pali.

People were seen following social distancing at Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara in Model Town.

However, there were many who were seen without masks or wearing it improperly with nose exposed.

President of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Mai Nand Kaur in Ghumar Mandi, Jaswinder Singh, said, ”We cannot stop anyone from visiting the gurdwara. Only thing we could do is spread awareness. On our part, we had sanitised the premises and deputed staff to spray hand sanitiser.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
Nov 30, 2020 20:37 IST
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 21:23 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Nov 30, 2020 22:23 IST

latest news

Sea of devotees throng gurdwaras in Ludhiana on Gurpurb
Nov 30, 2020 22:48 IST
Ludhiana district education officer Swaranjit Kaur retires
Nov 30, 2020 22:45 IST
Nagaland Governor shoots down NSCN’s demand for separate flag, Constitution
Nov 30, 2020 22:45 IST
US Election 2020: Meet the ‘trailblazers’ of Joe Biden’s economic team
Nov 30, 2020 22:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.