Sealing and demolition drive against illegal constructions in south Delhi

New Delhi:

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday conducted a sealing and demolition drive in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur, Greater Kailash-II and Khirki Extension, taking action against as many as eight properties for illegal constructions.

According to officials in SDMC’s building department, the civic body has cracked down on nearly 71 unauthorised properties in Chhattarpur, Vasant Kunj, Khirki Extension, GK-II, Panchsheel Vihar, Neb Sarai in one month.

Entire properties built illegally at some places in Chhattarpur Enclave and Khirki Extension were sealed, the officials said

“Action was taken against illegal construction in residential areas. The violations include construction without map sanction, construction beyond permissible limit, encroachment and violation of Master Plan of Delhi-2021. At some properties in Greater Kailash-II, people constructed rooms in the stilt space that can only be used for parking. All such illegal constructions were demolished and some parts were sealed. Cases were registered against 55 property owners for unauthorised construction,” an official of the building department said.

The official quoted above said out of 71 unauthorised properties, 24 were sealed and 47 were demolished in a period of more than a month.

The Supreme Court had on August 14 this year ruled that civic bodies would have the authority to take action against illegal construction. It had also specified that the court-appointed monitoring committee could take action only against commercial units in residential areas and encroachment on public land and not illegal constructions in residential dwellings.

On Thursday, two properties in Chhattarpur Enclave, and one property each in Lado Sarai, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Hauz Rani, Toot Sarai and GK-II were either sealed or demolished.

Municipal officials said the demolition staff faced stiff resistance from owners and local residents during the drive.

The SDMC said in a statement that the demolition drives were conducted to discourage unauthorised construction by unscrupulous builders.

The properties, SDMC said, have been left in an uninhabitable condition so that these cannot be used again and there is no scope for further constructions. “The drive is aimed at bringing the constructions in properties within the parameters of Master Plan-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016, which contain the notified regulations applicable for construction activities in the Capital,” it said.