Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Search on for 3 bike-borne car snatchers in Gurdaspur

Search on for 3 bike-borne car snatchers in Gurdaspur

A manhunt has been launched in Gurdaspur and neighboring districts after three-bike borne men looted a car, a Hyundai Verna, at gunpoint near the Bariar bypass on the...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurdaspur

A manhunt has been launched in Gurdaspur and neighboring districts after three-bike borne men looted a car, a Hyundai Verna, at gunpoint near the Bariar bypass on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway about 3:45 pm on Friday. Gurpreet Singh, of Kot Mohan Lal village, along with a friend was waiting in the parking of a restaurant on the highway for their order, when the robbers struck.

Gurpreet’s friend said, “Three persons, who were on a motorcycle, came to the parking. Two of them alighted and asked Gurpreet to give them the car key. When Gurpreet resisted, one of them opened fire from he was carrying, and the bullet hit Gurpreet’s leg. They fled, taking the car and the bike they were on.”

Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said the crime had been recorded in a closed circuit television (CCTV) installed outside the restaurant. However, the faces of accused are not clear in the footage, he said.

He ruled out the possibility of a terror angle, “It appears the accused are robbers. However, our investigation is on is and our search operation is also on.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
Sep 05, 2020 22:14 IST
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Sep 05, 2020 23:10 IST

latest news

Former health secy Preeti Sudan appointed WHO panellist
Sep 06, 2020 02:11 IST
Warmer Arabian Sea led to intense rain in August
Sep 06, 2020 02:06 IST
Missing saroops: Days after being indicted, SGPC ex-chief secy dies of heart attack
Sep 06, 2020 01:56 IST
Ease of doing business: At number 19, Punjab among the laggards
Sep 06, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.