Secessionist feelings among Sikhs a result of Congress’ wrongdoings: SGPC to Jakhar

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday said it was the Congress’ atrocities against Sikhs that gave rise to secessionist feelings and the idea of Referendum-2020 among some members of the community.

The gurdwara committee said this while reacting to Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar’s remark on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Jakhar had said, “If minorities are insecure in the Modi regime, then the Akal Takht jathedar should ask the Shriromani Akali Dal (SAD) to quit the Union government”.

In a press statement, SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta said, “If any feeling of alienation is prevailing among the Sikhs, the Congress is guilty of it. Ever since the country attained independence, the Congress worked against the interests of Punjab and the Sikhs.”

“No Congress leader has the moral right to talk about the Panth or the Akal Takht. They should look into what their party did. For a decade, your party played Holi with the blood of the Sikhs in Punjab,” he said.



Mehta said, “It was your party which carried out carnage of Sikhs in Delhi, Kanpur, Bokaro, etc and attacked the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht in June 1984. The Akal Takht jathedar knows well how to lead the community and give a befitting reply to the attacks launched by anti-Panthic forces.”

