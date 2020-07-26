Sections
Home / Cities / Second girder for Hancock Bridge in Mumbai launched

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:51 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched a girder across the railway tracks for Hancock Bridge near Sandhurst Road station. The first part of the girder launch was completed last month, while the final launch was done on Sunday. The civic body had earlier planned to open the bridge by August-end.

However, following the delay in the completion of the work, the civic body now aims to open the reconstructed bridge for the public by the end of this year. The British-era bridge, located between Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations, was demolished in January 2016 to pave way for a new bridge. However, several administrative issues and encroachments on the site led to the delay in the construction of the new bridge.

