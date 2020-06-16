Second inmate who fled temporary jail arrested

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the second inmate, who escaped from the temporary jail facility in Yerawada on June 13, on Tuesday. The first inmate was nabbed on June 14.

The temporary jail is set up after restrictions were placed at the Yerawada central prison due to the Covid-19 situation.

The escaped inmates were identified as Harshad Hanif Sayyed, 20, and Akash Babulal Pawar, 24, both booked in two separate cases.

“They escaped the jail together, but went their separate ways. Pawar was found near Balaji lawns in Kalewadi,” said senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station.

Sayyed was nabbed by the anti-extortion cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch on June 14, and Pawar was arrested by officials of the Wakad police station.

Sayyed was lodged in prison after he was arrested in a case of attempted murder registered at Wakad police station. Pawar was arrested for chain-snatching and has a history of cases against him, according to the police.

“When Pawar was first arrested, he was a co-accused with two others. When they were taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for medical tests, they tried to escape. While one of them managed to flee, Pawar’s attempt was foiled, but later he escaped from the temporary prison,” said Mugalikar.

“Both have been handed over to the police station (Yerawada) and sent back to the facility,” said police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.

The duo made their way out through the bathroom of the hostel facility. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday before the routine activities in the facility began.